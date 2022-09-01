The fates of more than a dozen Pennsylvania nursing homes depends on what happens at the bargaining table. The union SEIU Healthcare says if an agreement isn't made with the companies that own the facilities by tomorrow, its membership will strike. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story.

Plus, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf today announced a new program to pardon low-level, non-violent, marijuana offenders. The only convictions eligible for the program are convictions for possession and having a small amount for personal use. One very unique feature of the program? You can apply online to request a pardon.