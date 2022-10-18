A teen and a young man are dead, shooting victims in Montgomery County. The 17-year-old and 18-year-old were gunned down last night in Pottstown. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly has the latest on the investigation.

Plus, a woman who once faked her kidnapping and stole more than $1 million from loved ones and a former employer in Bucks County is in trouble again. Federal prosecutors accuse Bonnie Sweeten of forging checks and using a company credit card while working as a bookkeeper for a company in Doylestown. The owner of the company gave Sweeten a second chance following state and federal prison sentences for the kidnapping hoax in 2009 and fraud charges in 2012. Sweeten faces up to 40 more years in federal prison on the new charges.