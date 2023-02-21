Investigators in Philadelphia laid out in better detail the case they are building against a man accused of shooting and killing a Temple Police Officer. Authorities say they have surveillance video of the shooting, and that the video they've viewed leaves no doubt Miles Pfeffer is the shooter. Meanwhile a vigil was held today in Philadelphia for the slain officer, Christopher Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is a former Lehigh County Corrections Officer, and was the son of a former Allentown mayor. 69 News has team coverage. Rob Manch has the details on the investigation, while Dayne Marae reports from the vigil.

Plus, today is the day all Philadelphia Phillies baseball players must report to Spring Training in Florida. The 69 News Sports Team has coverage of the "Fightin' Phils" from Clearwater.