A pandemic-era rule protecting people from losing Medicaid coverage expires today. As many as 15 million Americans are at risk of losing their health insurance. 69 News Business and Policy reporter Justin Backover looks at the impact of Medicaid expiration and what you can do if you're at risk.
Plus, after nearly fifty years the sound of silence fills the room of a local music store staple. Today is the final day for Hawk Music Center at Bethlehem's Westgate Mall. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow takes a look at their final day.