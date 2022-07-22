Auto racing fans are converging on Monroe County for three days of racing, culminating in the only NASCAR race of the year at Pocono Raceway. The weather promises to be a scorcher, as our area is in the midst of a heat wave. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz heads to the track to find out how fans plan to keep cool this hot weekend.

"The greatest Revolutionary War story never told." That's what some historians say about the Bucks County-based British spies, the "Doan Gang." 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow tells us about the discovery of their secret hideout.

