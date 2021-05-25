The Lehigh Valley marks the anniversary of the death of George Floyd today with a vigil this afternoon in Bucks County. Floyd, a Black man, was killed by an officer in the Minneapolis police department who knelt on his neck for more than 9 minutes. His death galvanized a racial justice movement worldwide. We'll look at what has changed legislatively since his killing.

Also, at 6:00, nurses in our area and at more than 40 facilities across the state hit the picket lines today. We'll take a look at their demands and see what the nursing home owners have to say about it.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.