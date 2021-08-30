...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the
following areas, in New Jersey, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex,
Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks,
Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh,
Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks,
Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* From Wednesday morning through Thursday evening
* The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass through the region
Wednesday through Wednesday night, finally departing on
Thursday. Periods of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms
associated with this low will result in widespread 3 to 5 inches
of rain, with locally higher amounts likely exceeding 6 inches
from Wednesday through Thursday morning. Combined with wet
antecedent conditions, this will lead to flash flooding.
* Flooding of creeks, streams, urban areas, and poor drainage
areas is possible. Water is likely to cover the roads,
especially in low lying areas. Moderate to major flooding is
possible along the main stem rivers, and roads and structures
near these rivers may be flooded.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash
flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to
occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters
may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams
and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.
Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location
that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash
flood warning is issued for your area.
