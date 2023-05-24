Officials with Target say threats have forced them to remove some merchandise from the retailer's LGBTQ+ "Pride Month" collection. The officials say they fear for the safety of their workers due to "confrontational behavior." 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story.
Plus, musical theater is set to take center stage in the Lehigh Valley. The Freddy Awards, celebrating the best high school performers and productions, is tomorrow night. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has more on the big live event.