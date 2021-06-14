After a tragic vehicle accident, Bucks County community members are pushing to make an intersection safer with streetlights. Three people were killed on June 4th near the entrance to Nockamixon State Park on Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township. Residents say it's a dangerous intersection and something needs to be done about it.
Also, at 6:00, we remember an immigrant from Germany. Times were tough when he landed in New York during the Great Depression. He heard about a German community in Bethlehem and landed a job at a brewery. After some of life's twists and turns, he made a name for himself in the Lehigh Valley. That's in tonight's History's Headlines.