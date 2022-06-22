The civil trial against Warren County, New Jersey continues. A man who claims he was sexually abused by a former sheriff filed the suit. Edward Bullock is accused of molesting boys while sheriff from 1982 to 1991. Bullock died in 2015. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the latest.
Plus, the U.S. Senior Open tees off tomorrow at 7 a.m. Some of the most recognizable names in golf will try to tame the course at Saucon Valley Country Club. Are golfers in our area excited for the Open and to hit the links themselves? 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has the story.