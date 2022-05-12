The trial of Daniel Carney, a groom accused of sexually assaulting a bridesmaid two days before his wedding, continues. Carney and his wife testified yesterday. Rebuttals and closing arguments are expected today. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story from Monroe County.

Plus, one of the nine Republican candidates for Governor of Pennsylvania announced he is dropping out of the race. Pennsylvania Senate leader Jake Corman is throwing his support to former congressman Lou Barletta. Corman believes Barletta can "win in the fall," and he is encouraging other GOP candidates to drop out of Tuesday's primary as well.

