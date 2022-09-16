The jury is set to deliberate in a "Castle Doctrine" defense case in Monroe County. The doctrine gives a homeowner the right to use deadly force for protection. Randy Halterman is charged with homicide and attempted homicide, accused of killing a man and wounding a woman who made their way into his home in Monroe County in 2021. The woman who survived claims they believed the home was abandoned. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the story.

Plus, a Halloween favorite is back! We will tell you all about this year's version of the Halloween Haunt at Dorney Park.