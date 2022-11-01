A man accused of raping a Lehigh University student and assaulting four more young women stands trial in Northampton County. Prosecutors say Clement Swaby's attacks happened in 2020 and 2021. Swaby, a Florida native, is also accused in a sexual assault in Montgomery County in 2019.

Plus, Republicans are blaming Democrats in power for inflation and the state of the U.S. economy. In tonight's "Behind the Ballot," 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris finds out if there's truth behind the political attack or if it's just a tool in this heated election season.