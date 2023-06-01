State police say two people were found dead at the scene of a house fire along Lake Wynonah in Schuylkill County. The coroner still hasn't said how 52-year-old Renee Bentley and 54-year-old Michael Dellock died, and there is no word what sparked the fire. 69 News Reporter Rob Manch has the very latest.

Plus, the man accused of plowing his vehicle into a fundraiser for victims of a deadly fire has pleaded guilty to criminal homicide. Adrian Reyes crashed into a crowd in Berwick last summer and killed a woman. He then headed home to Luzerne County, where he beat his mother to death with a hammer.