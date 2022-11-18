United States Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee two investigations into former president Donald Trump. The Justice Department is looking into Trump keeping classified documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. It is also investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. 69 News has more on who Garland has chosen to be the special counsel and why he made the move.

Plus, Democrats will be in the majority in the Pennsylvania for the first time in a decade. The Dems flipped 12 GOP-held seats and will have at least 102 members come 2023. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at what life will be like for the Dems in charge and Republican legislators who must adapt to a split legislature and a third straight term for a Democrat as governor.