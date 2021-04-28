The Supreme Court of the United States is hearing a free speech case from Schuylkill County.
A former Mahanoy Area High School cheerleader was disciplined by the school for going on a foul-mouthed rampage on social media. At issue is whether public schools have the authority to punish students for what they say off campus.
Also, at 6:00, Pennsylvania's system of school funding relies heavily on local real estate taxes.
The result, schools in wealthy suburbs have thousands more to spend per student than poor urban and rural districts. Activists are calling for change. Some say it's systemic racism. Others say the kids who need the most help get the least. WFMZ's Jamie Stover looks at the calls for change and why the clock is ticking.