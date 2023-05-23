The United States surgeon general today issued a warning about the risks of social media use among young people. Dr. Vivek Murthy says there are "ample indicators that social media can also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents." 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz talks with child psychologists about the risks and how to try to ween children off of social media.

Plus, accused killer Bryan Kohberger did not speak up and enter a plea yesterday, leaving it to a judge to enter a "not guilty" plea on his behalf. The man from Monroe County is accused of killing four University of Idaho students. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori looks at how Kohberger's decision to "stand silent" impacts his case.