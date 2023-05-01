United States regulators seized First Republic Bank this morning, the second-largest bank failure in our country's history. JPMorgan Chase swooped in and bought the bank. It's the third bank failure in the United States this year. 69 News Business & Policy Reporter Justin Backover has more on what the banking situation means for you.
Plus, "History's Headlines" looks back at the workplace dangers men and women have faced in the Lehigh Valley. Men and women who've died on the job in our area number number more than 4,000. One mishap dates all the way back to 1771!