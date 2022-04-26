Alleged victims claim sexual abuse went on for years in the county shelter and juvenile detention center in Warren County, New Jersey under the now deceased Sheriff Edward Bullock. They are speaking out about the alleged abuse as lawyers call for punitive and compensatory damages for their clients. 69 News Reporter Priscilla Liguori has the story.

Plus, refugees of the war in Ukraine seek shelter in the United States. 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae tells us about the new online portal set up by the United States government to help the refugees.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.