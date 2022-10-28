Officials with Lehigh Career & Technical Institute canceled classes today following word of a violent threat. We have the latest into the investigation into the threat against the school in Schnecksville.

Plus, the Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in thirteen years, but ticket prices on re-sale sites are not at 2009 prices. The games scheduled for Philadelphia next week are sold out, and tickets could cost fans well into the thousands of dollars. 69 News Business and Policy Reporter Justin Backover looks at the high cost of a night at Citizens Bank Park.