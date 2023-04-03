Walmart is planning to lay off 597 workers at a warehouse in Bethlehem. The cuts will happen by June 2. The center at 3215 Commerce Center Blvd. has about 1,700 employees. The cuts are part of wide-ranging layoffs by Walmart. The retail giant announced 9,000 layoffs late last month on top of 18,000 more job cuts earlier this year. In addition to the facility in Bethlehem, Walmart is cutting jobs at e-commerce fulfillment facilities in California, Florida, Texas and Salem County, New Jersey. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has reaction to the layoffs.

Plus, you'll find the "Tilghman" name on shopping centers, businesses, streets and more in the Lehigh Valley. "History's Headlines" is all about how that name became such a popular one in our area. It's a story dating back to the 1700s.