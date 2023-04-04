A massive fire at a warehouse in Northampton County wrecked the building and rained ashes down on neighborhoods. Fire officials say they were most concerned about potentially hazardous materials inside the building in West Easton. 69 News has team coverage. Reporters Dayne Marae and Rob Manch have the latest on the fire, the quality of the air in the area, and the effects on a number of other businesses near the ruined warehouse.

Plus, investigators continue their search for a cause in the R.M. Palmer Chocolate factory explosion that killed seven people and injured about a dozen others. The National Transportation Safety Board is looking at whether natural gas played a role in the blast in Berks County, but other substances inside the factory are also being looked at as well. 69 News Reporter Jaccii Farris has the story.