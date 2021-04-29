Warren County, New Jersey school districts are facing massive budget cuts.

They are looking at a double-digit percentage decrease in funding from the state.

We'll have reaction and see what's next.

Also, at 6:00, we continue our special series on Pennsylvania's school funding policies in "Opportunity By Zip Code." Local real estate taxes play a vital role in funding for districts. As a result, schools in wealthy districts have more money per student.

Activists, calling for change, say there are major disparities due to systemic racism or socio-economic factors.

Tonight, we look at what can be done to level the playing field.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.