The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and Pennsylvania far surpass what the states reported this same time last year. The weekly average of COVID-related deaths is also up in the two states year-over-year. What should you do if you contract COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who is infected? Have the rules and recommendations changed more than two years into the pandemic? 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz finds some answers.
Plus, four Revolutionary War cannons found buried are the talk of Chester County. Tonight's "History's Headlines" digs a little deeper and investigates who made the cannons, who buried them and why they never got to General George Washington's army.