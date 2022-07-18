The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and Pennsylvania far surpass what the states reported this same time last year. The weekly average of COVID-related deaths is also up in the two states year-over-year. What should you do if you contract COVID-19 or come in contact with someone who is infected? Have the rules and recommendations changed more than two years into the pandemic? 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz finds some answers.

Plus, four Revolutionary War cannons found buried are the talk of Chester County. Tonight's "History's Headlines" digs a little deeper and investigates who made the cannons, who buried them and why they never got to General George Washington's army.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.