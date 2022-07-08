What appeared to be a deadly house fire in New Jersey is now being called an apparent murder-suicide by investigators. Charles Shern and Kathryn Shern were found dead in a home in Readington Township in Hunterdon County Sunday morning. Authorities say the 71-year-old man and 70-year-old woman suffered fatal gunshot wounds. 69 News has the story.

Plus, Primary Election Day in Pennsylvania is four months away. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow goes "Behind the Ballot" to take a look at some of the big races building steam as the summer winds on in the Keystone State.

