Other parts of the United States have been dealing with extreme temperatures this summer, but the Lehigh Valley has been spared the crushing heat. 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow looks at how the weather is affecting residents and businesses, and Meteorologist Dan Skeldon looks at how this summer compares with other summers.

Plus, one business on the Lafayette College campus is telling customers to just walk out. It's part of a newly opened technology-based dining experience. 69 News Reporter Lynda Weed explains.