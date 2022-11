Another Starbucks location in the Lehigh Valley is looking to unionize. Employees at the store on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township are staging a 'Sip-In' today, and a local lawmaker is showing his support for them. It comes after a Starbucks store in Bethlehem Township made an attempt to unionize over the summer. Get the full story, tonight on 69 News at 6:00.

Also at 6:00, get a first look at a new art exhibit honoring heroes and icons of the LGBTQ community.