The long Independence Day weekend is almost upon us. This holiday travelers will pay more for a gallon of gasoline than Americans have ever had to pay. Will the high cost of fuel, along with high prices for many other items, keep people closer to home this Fourth of July? 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story.

Plus, two entrepreneurs who started out by making beer in a garage are celebrating their tenth year of selling their brew. 69 News Reporter Justin Backover has the story about the beer "Made Right Here" in Bucks County.

