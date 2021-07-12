Pennsylvanians who are receiving unemployment benefits will have to resume work search requirements. You also need to track your work search as well. These requirements were suspended during the pandemic. We'll break down what you need to know and how to complete it.

Also, at 6:00, we remember a turning point for the German community living in the Lehigh Valley. In 1917, it was increasingly evident that the U.S. and Germany would soon be at war. Many immigrants in the Lehigh Valley were conflicted. But a powerful sermon one Sunday changed all that. That's in tonight's History's Headlines.

