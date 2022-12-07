Today marks 81 years since the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, launched the United States into World War II. The U.S. declared war on Japan the next day. Declarations of war against Germany and Italy soon followed. 69 News Reporter Hanna O'Reilly talks with World War II veteran George Moore about how he went from not even knowing where Pearl Harbor is, to fighting in countries all across Europe with the U.S. Army.

Plus, it has been revealed that Emmy Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley died from colon cancer. 69 News Reporter Mike Black speaks with doctors about how to prevent and catch this sometimes-fast-moving form of cancer.