A young man from Bucks County died when a boat capsized in the Poconos over the weekend. The 18-year-old was thrown into Lake Henry in Wayne County early Saturday morning. Two other people survived. 69 News Reporter Rose Itzcovitz has the story.

Plus, "History's Headlines" remembers a game-changing flood. The flood of June 1862 took out bridges, canal boats, and homes. The communities of Glendon, White Haven and Jim Thorpe were hit hard. The flood was made worse by deforesting near the Delaware and Lehigh rivers.