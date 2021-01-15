A retired Pennsylvania firefighter has been arrested for allegedly throwing fire extinguishers at police during the riots at the U.S. Capitol. Video shows a man lobbing a fire extinguisher at police officers. The feds believe the suspect is former Chester firefighter Robert Sanford.
69 News at 6: Ronald "Trooper" Rossi Dead at 84
And we'll look back at the life and legacy of Ronald "Trooper" Rossi. If you grew up in the Lehigh Valley, he probably visited your school as a Safety Education Officer.
He died at the age of 84.