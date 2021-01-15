69 News at Five: 4 teens headed to trial in shooting death of Whitehall teen
Four teenagers charged in the slaying of a Whitehall High School senior are back in Northampton County court. They're headed to trial in an attempted robbery that led to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint in a Bethlehem park last September. Today, their attorneys gave testimony about that fateful night. We'll have the latest from the courthouse, in a live report tonight on 69News at Five.
Also at 5, smokers in Pennsylvania and New Jersey will be able to get their COVID-19 shots before others, and it's got some people up in arms.
Danielle Duguay - 69News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Right Now
44°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 84%
- Cloud Coverage:98%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:08 AM
- Sunset: 04:59:53 PM
Today
Variable cloudiness and still mild.
Tonight
Periods of rain.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy and turning brisk and chillier. A passing rain or snow shower possible.
- Schwank appointed to Senate leadership role, committees
- 4 face court hearing in shooting death of Whitehall teen
- Child reports being abducted from school, escaping
- Easton native to serve as first lady's press secretary
- Health-related grants awarded in Berks; more available
- Dixie cup plant in Forks Township to close by end of year
- Here comes the sun: The link between Vitamin D and COVID-19
- Security heightened in Harrisburg ahead of inauguration
- Man arrested in Montco after police find $200K worth of drugs in car
- Wolf, Republicans at odds over small-business grants