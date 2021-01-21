The fire broke out last night in Upper Bern Township, Berks County.
Firefighters were met with thick smoke and intense conditions. Today they are still putting out hot spots.
This isn't the first tragic fire at this farm. Details in a full report by Holly Harrar tonight at 6pm.
A possible game-changer in the fight against COVID-19... the Wolf Administration will highlight a company that developed a revolutionary face shield.
The Department of Community and Economic Development will show us the groundbreaking technology.
That's in tonight's business report by Justin Backover.