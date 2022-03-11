Two men are dead following an overnight shooting in Reading. Caitlin Rearden will have more.
The work of Berks County native Keith Haring will be on display at the James A. Michener Art Museum. Details at 5:30.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Sussex and Warren. In Pennsylvania, Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 1 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania, the eastern shores of Maryland and Delaware. * WHEN...From 10 AM Saturday to 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds develop late Staurday morning and continue into the afternoon. There may be a lull Saturday evening before increasing once again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Two men are dead following an overnight shooting in Reading. Caitlin Rearden will have more.
The work of Berks County native Keith Haring will be on display at the James A. Michener Art Museum. Details at 5:30.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.