The 2022 Berks Book Bonanza sale has been canceled. Jack Reinhard will have the story.
The Berks County district attorney is investigating after an officer fired his weapon in Brecknock Township. Details at 5:30.
The 2022 Berks Book Bonanza sale has been canceled. Jack Reinhard will have the story.
The Berks County district attorney is investigating after an officer fired his weapon in Brecknock Township. Details at 5:30.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.