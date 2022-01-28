...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 3 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will become heavy at times tonight
through Saturday morning. Snow will diminish west to east early
Saturday afternoon. Some blowing and drifting of snow is
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&