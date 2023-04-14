The Pennsylvania State Police and the Animal Rescue League of Berks County are investigating a case of animal cruelty. They say someone put a puppy in a trash bag and tossed it over a hill in Alsace Township. Caitlin Rearden will have more details.

And more fundraisers are planned to help the victims of last month's deadly explosion at a candy factory in West Reading. Money for the families is going to the West Reading Disaster Recovery Fund, which is being overseen by the Berks County Community Foundation. The foundation's president told our Tom Rader, "More than fifteen hundred different donations and that’s an incredible response from the community."