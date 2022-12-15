...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet
accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of up
to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing
rain will continue into this afternoon. Temperatures will warm
above freezing during the mid to late afternoon resulting in a
change to plain rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&