...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...
A combination of low relative humidity, steady northwesterly
winds and dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire
spread into this evening across much of eastern Pennsylvania.
Minimum relative humidity values will range from 20 to 30 percent.
Additionally, northwesterly winds will accompany these dry
conditions, sustained 10-15 mph with gusts around 20 mph possible
through this afternoon. Winds will relax quickly this evening and
RH will rise as temperatures cool.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and
wildfire prevention and education please visit your state forestry
or environmental protection website.