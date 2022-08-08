NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southern
New Jersey, east central and southeast Pennsylvania and
northern Delaware.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels will
increase the threat of heat related health issues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak heat index values are forecast to
reach 100 to 104 this afternoon and again on Tuesday afternoon.
Low temperatures should favor the mid 70s, providing little
relief from the heat at night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
WFMZ-TV 69 News provides news, weather, traffic, sports and family programming for the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, Southeastern Pa., Poconos and Western NJ including Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Reading, Kutztown, Emmaus, Quakertown, Stroudsburg, Philadelphia, Jim Thorpe, Doylestown, Phillipsburg, Flemington, Wilmington, and Newark.
This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.