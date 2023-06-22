With thunderstorms in the forecast the Berks Summer Fest has been postponed until September. Tom Rader will have more.
Highmark Wholecare held a free dental clinic for seniors today in Reading. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
With thunderstorms in the forecast the Berks Summer Fest has been postponed until September. Tom Rader will have more.
Highmark Wholecare held a free dental clinic for seniors today in Reading. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.