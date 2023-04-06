Police have found the body of a missing Reading man. Grace Griffaton will have the latest.
An old school bus is being given a new life as a food truck. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
Police have found the body of a missing Reading man. Grace Griffaton will have the latest.
An old school bus is being given a new life as a food truck. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.