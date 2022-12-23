69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Bracing for the brutal cold
Temperatures are dropping. At 5:30, we'll have the latest on the power problems in Berks County and look at how PennDOT is working to treat the roads, as today is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
Also at 5:30, retailers say things are merry and bright. 69 News Reporter Tom Rader said vendors are enjoying seeing the crowds this holiday season.
Kevin Fitzsimmons
Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Lehigh Valley News
- 'Likely that some folks will be without power on Christmas Eve,' utility company says
- Dog cafe and pet wellness shop to permanently close in Easton
- WATCH: Local military members share holiday greetings
- PennDOT reduces speed limits because of winter storm
- Police: Crash caused vehicle to hit house
- Christkindlmarkt hits record attendance
- Uncle Joe's easy recipes for holiday gatherings
- Gym transformed into winter wonderland at Allentown elementary school
- Shoppers squeeze in those last trips to the store ahead of possible wintry mix
- Police investigate shooting in Allentown
Berks Area News
- Berks DES urging residents to stay indoors through Friday evening
- 'Likely that some folks will be without power on Christmas Eve,' utility company says
- WATCH: Local military members share holiday greetings
- Last minute Christmas shoppers met with blustery conditions Friday
- Berks to contribute $5M to infrastructure investment fund
- Berks County facilities closing at noon Friday due to weather
- 'Gravely concerned': Frigid temps worry homeless shelters at capacity
- Berks commissioners award $750K for construction of Reading grocery store
- Red Cross urging caution ahead of more winter weather
- Ways to prepare your home, yourself for the wintry weather mix coming our way