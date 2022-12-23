Temperatures are dropping. At 5:30, we'll have the latest on the power problems in Berks County and look at how PennDOT is working to treat the roads, as today is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
 
Also at 5:30, retailers say things are merry and bright. 69 News Reporter Tom Rader said vendors are enjoying seeing the crowds this holiday season.

Scroll down for comments if available