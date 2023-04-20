The Berks County Commissioners are working to amend a recently enacted burn ban. They are going to include an exception for some farmers. The temporary ban took effect this past weekend. "This is already creating a problem, and I am acknowledging that problem for the farm community," Commissioner Christian Leinbach said at this morning's meeting. Grace Griffaton will have the story.

And doctors are speaking out about the increased risk of injuries during the spring sports season. Caitlin Rearden will have more on that.