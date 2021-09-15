The superintendent of the Boyertown Area School District says social media challenges are to blame for damage in the district -- and a neighboring district. She says the "Bathroom Challenge" and "Devious Licks Challenge" on TikTok encourage students to destroy or steal school property. Jack Reinhard has more on these disturbing trends.
And Reading's mayor is addressing the recent rash of violence in the city. He says police are stepping up outreach and patrols in the neighborhoods where shootings have happened over the past few days. Caitlin Rearden has more on Reading's response to the violence coming up at 5:30.