The superintendent of the Boyertown Area School District says social media challenges are to blame for damage in the district -- and a neighboring district. She says the "Bathroom Challenge" and "Devious Licks Challenge" on TikTok encourage students to destroy or steal school property. Jack Reinhard has more on these disturbing trends.

And Reading's mayor is addressing the recent rash of violence in the city. He says police are stepping up outreach and patrols in the neighborhoods where shootings have happened over the past few days. Caitlin Rearden has more on Reading's response to the violence coming up at 5:30.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.