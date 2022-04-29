Authorities say two raids led to more than $100,000 worth of drugs being taken off the streets in Reading, including nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills. Ellen Kolodziej will have the details.

And a fundraiser is set to help a family after flames engulfed their home in Fleetwood. Tom Rader will have more on the community's efforts to help on the Berks Edition at 5:30.

