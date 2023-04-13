A vigil is set for this evening following the death of a young man in Reading. Javien Perch was reported missing in late March. Police found his body in the woods on the edge of the city days later. The death has been ruled a homicide. We'll have more on the Berks Edition.

Also the Reading Parking Authority is launching a program to encourage people with overdue fines to pay up. "Clearly there's a parking crisis and we are doing everything we can to help," the head of the Reading Parking Authority said in announcing the program. Caitlin Rearden has that story.