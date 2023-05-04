A homeowner found a grenade while installing a fence in his yard in Wyomissing. Caitlin Rearden will have more.
A collectibles store in West Reading is celebrating Star Wars Day. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
A homeowner found a grenade while installing a fence in his yard in Wyomissing. Caitlin Rearden will have more.
A collectibles store in West Reading is celebrating Star Wars Day. Details at 5:30.
Scroll down for comments if available
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.