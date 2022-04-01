Lebanon County authorities are releasing more details about yesterday's fatal shooting that left a police officer dead. Tom Rader will have the latest.
Music is in the air in Reading as Berks Jazz Fest makes its return. Details at 5:30.
Lebanon County authorities are releasing more details about yesterday's fatal shooting that left a police officer dead. Tom Rader will have the latest.
Music is in the air in Reading as Berks Jazz Fest makes its return. Details at 5:30.
Web Producer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.