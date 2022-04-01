Lebanon County authorities are releasing more details about yesterday's fatal shooting that left a police officer dead. Tom Rader will have the latest.

Music is in the air in Reading as Berks Jazz Fest makes its return. Details at 5:30.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.